Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

