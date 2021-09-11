Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

