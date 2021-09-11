Feathercoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,913.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $6,913.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.