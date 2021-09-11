F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $484,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

