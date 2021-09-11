F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.