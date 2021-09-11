F3Logic LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.