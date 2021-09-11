F3Logic LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.