F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26.

