F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.97 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.