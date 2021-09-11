Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $405.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

