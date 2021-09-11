Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

