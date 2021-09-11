Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

