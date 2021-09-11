Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.62 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

