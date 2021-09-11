Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

RE stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.