Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $31.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

