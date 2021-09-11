Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $26.99 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $2,469,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

