Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Approximately 746,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,697,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.47. The stock has a market cap of £132.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

