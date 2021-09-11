Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Approximately 746,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,697,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.47. The stock has a market cap of £132.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

