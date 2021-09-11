Era Swap (ES) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $47,688.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

