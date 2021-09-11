Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Envista by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. 2,047,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,910. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

