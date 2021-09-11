Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 51,275 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91.

