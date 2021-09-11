Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,183 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

