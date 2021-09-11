Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 156,843 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

