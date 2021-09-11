Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,822,000.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

