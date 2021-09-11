Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.