Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.724 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58.

ENI has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE E opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

