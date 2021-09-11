Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,620,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.