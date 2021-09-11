ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

