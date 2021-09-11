Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 192,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.