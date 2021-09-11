Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

