Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.