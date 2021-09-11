eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine Sells 20,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

