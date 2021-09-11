Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

