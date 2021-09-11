Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $522.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 355,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

