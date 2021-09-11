Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $522.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 355,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.