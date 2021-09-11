Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

ECL stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

