eBay Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.