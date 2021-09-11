EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.29. 125,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,324. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

