DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.78 ($42.09) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.