Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective lowered by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.