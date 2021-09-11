Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.