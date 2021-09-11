Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.