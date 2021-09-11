Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,931 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

PEAK opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

