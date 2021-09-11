Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 25,782 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

