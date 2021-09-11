Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

