Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock worth $14,441,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

