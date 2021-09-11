DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.