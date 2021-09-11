Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2184 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DRUNF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

