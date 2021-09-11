DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.00). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $62.46. 8,536,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,158,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock valued at $258,220,455. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.