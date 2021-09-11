DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading 3% Higher

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 63,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £47.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.52.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

