Don-key 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $798,936.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $798,936.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00404988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

