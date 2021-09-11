Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

