Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Dollarama stock opened at C$55.41 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

